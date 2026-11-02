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Home / World / Qatar Airways to participate in Watan 2026 national exercise at Hamad International Airport

Qatar Airways to participate in Watan 2026 national exercise at Hamad International Airport

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ANI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], November 2 (ANI): Qatar Airways on Monday has announced that it will participate in the annual nationwide Watan 2026 exercise today, with contingency planning and operational readiness activities scheduled at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha.

In a post on X, the airline advised passengers that increased activity may be visible both on the ground at the airport and in the surrounding airspace as part of the planned national exercise.

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Qatar Airways also said its flight operations and passenger services will continue without disruption.

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"Qatar Airways advises passengers that it will participate in the annual nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise on Monday, 2 November, with contingency planning and operational readiness activities taking place at Hamad International Airport (HIA). As part of the planned national exercise, increased activity may be visible both on the ground at HIA and in the surrounding airspace. All Qatar Airways flights and passenger services will operate as normal," the airline said.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), tabletop exercises for the sixth edition of Watan 2026 commenced on October 25, with the participation of military and civilian entities across the country.

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The exercises aim to strengthen national preparedness, ensure integration of roles and responsibilities, and improve coordination and response mechanisms while dealing with various incidents, crises and emergencies.

QNA reported that the tabletop sessions involve discussions around hypothetical scenarios simulating potential risks, alongside assessments of operational plans, procedures and command, control and communication mechanisms.

The exercises are also intended to improve response times and enhance the efficiency of joint operations.

These tabletop exercises serve as a precursor to field operations, allowing participating entities to review existing plans, refine procedures and incorporate lessons learned from previous editions to strengthen Qatar's national security and public safety framework, QNA reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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