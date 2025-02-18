New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that Amir of the Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani's state visit to India will open a new chapter in two country's long-standing and multifaceted relations.

President Droupadi Murmu received Amir of the Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. She hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming Al Thani on his second State Visit to India, the President said that India's relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia's linkages of commerce and culture with India.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation on his second State Visit to India," President said.

"Your visit is an important milestone in our historical ties and friendship. The two countries share a special bond which is very close and vibrant. Traditional sailing vessels, known as 'Dhow', have linked the two countries for centuries, exchanging traditions, goods, ideas and cultural values," she added.

"The Indian community in Qatar has made Qatar their second home and has seamlessly integrated into the local society. I am deeply grateful to you and the people of Qatar for this hospitality and the wonderful care taken of them. The signing of the Strategic Partnership agreements between India and Qatar today is testimony to our equal commitment to taking our relations to new heights and building mutually beneficial partnerships. It is also a tribute to the spirit and endeavour of our people to bring synergy between the talents, resources and cultures of the two countries," she stated.

She said that the New Delhi-Doha relationship transcends the boundaries of diplomacy and politics. I am happy that cooperation between India and Qatar in various fields continues to deepen, including through high-level talks between the two governments.

"With bilateral trade of nearly 14 billion US dollars over the past year and growing Qatar investments in India, our economic ties have grown. I am also very pleased that the Qatar Investment Authority and other Qatar investors have shown great interest and confidence in Indian markets, leading to a substantial increase in investments from Qatar to India," President Murmu said.

She further stated that there is immense potential to further strengthen our multifaceted ties in areas such as energy, food security, health, cultural cooperation, education and people-to-people ties.

"India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be among the top three economic powers in the coming decades. We can leverage each other's strengths to build even stronger economic partnerships," she added.

"Both India and Qatar are focusing on innovation and sustainability to improve the lives of our people. Qatar has prepared its National Development Strategy for 2030, while India has the vision to become a "Viksit Bhart" by 2047," President Murmu said,

"To move towards these goals, I see a huge potential for our two countries to work together in the field of technology, including the use of Artificial Intelligence in various sectors such as healthcare, energy, tourism and education. Our start-ups can take advantage of the opportunities available in both India and Qatar," she added.

"Our people have been connected for centuries through cultural exchanges and traditions. Our centuries-old ties are also reflected in the art, music, and food that our people prefer--whether it is biryani or 'Kadak chai'... I hope our friends from Qatar will be able to experience this unique cultural delight during today's dinner," she further said.

"I am confident that your State Visit to India will open a new chapter in our long-standing and multifaceted relations that will benefit our people. We value these age-old bonds of friendship and cooperation and look forward to further strengthening these ties," she said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and other leaders, including members of the high-level delegation from Qatar, were also present at the banquet.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning. (ANI)

