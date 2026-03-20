Qatar assistance ensures safe repatriation of Indian national after stroke

Doha [Qatar], March 20 (ANI): An Indian national named Parminder stranded in Qatar amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, was successfully discharged from Hamad Medical Corporation in Doha following a brain stroke and has now returned safely home.

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The incident occurred while Parminder was en route to Canada when the conflict disrupted his travel, leaving him stranded in a foreign country.

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During his stay in Qatar, Parminder experienced a severe medical emergency. "With coordinated support and timely intervention, his repatriation has now been successfully completed and he reached back home yesterday," officials confirmed. The safe return was made possible through the combined efforts of the Indian diplomatic mission in Qatar and several community organisations.

Ambassador Vipul, along with Eish Singhal, First Secretary at the Embassy, worked closely with local and Indian community groups to ensure prompt assistance. Organisations such as the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), Punarjani, and Singh Sewa Group Qatar played a critical role in monitoring his health and providing continuous support. Community volunteers from Punarjani and Singh Sewa Group regularly visited Parminder, ensured he received proper care, and provided home-cooked meals, helping him stay comfortable in a foreign environment.

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Medical care and logistics were further facilitated by Hamad Medical Corporation and Qatar Airways, whose cooperation was crucial in stabilising his health and arranging his repatriation. Their timely interventions and professional guidance helped navigate the complex medical and travel arrangements during a period of uncertainty.

The collaborative effort between the embassy, community volunteers, and local institutions highlights the importance of coordinated support for citizens facing emergencies abroad. The embassy's outreach and the community's dedication ensured that Parminder's medical and emotional needs were met, allowing him to return home safely and begin his recovery.

Best wishes have been extended to Parminder for his continued recovery and well-being. This successful repatriation demonstrates the strength of community solidarity and diplomatic intervention during times of crisis, offering reassurance to other nationals facing similar circumstances abroad. (ANI)

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