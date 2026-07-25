Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Qatar on Saturday expressed strong condemnation and denunciation on Friday following a deadly terrorist attack on a joint security checkpoint in Northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that left 15 people dead, including 12 military personnel.

Advertisement

In an official statement released by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the nation reiterated its firm stance against "violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes."

Advertisement

"The State of Qatar expresses condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted police officers in Northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and resulted in numerous deaths and injuries," the Ministry stated. "The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

Advertisement

The attack occurred early Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, claiming the lives of twelve military soldiers, two police officers, and a former forest department official.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement reported by Dawn, the assault began when terrorists attempted to breach the checkpost's perimeter.

Advertisement

The military stated that the initial breach attempt was "swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces," who demonstrated "unwavering courage and professional excellence" while engaging and eliminating 12 attackers.

Following the failed initial assault, the terrorists rammed a vehicle packed with explosives directly into the checkpost's perimeter wall.

"Due to [the] blast impact, infrastructure at [the] checkpost was seriously damaged; resultantly, 15 brave sons of [the] soil, including 12 military, two policemen and a government official ex forest department, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," the ISPR statement read.

Dawn reported that the military identified the perpetrators as members of Fitna-al-Khawarij, a designated term used by Pakistani authorities for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A sanitisation operation was launched immediately following the attack to track down remaining militants in the surrounding area.

Emphasising the state's resolve, the ISPR reaffirmed that the "relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision 'Azm-i-Istehkam' (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,' according to Dawn.

The military added that "these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs".

Condemning the attack, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari issued an official statement on X, stating, "The President strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the security forces' checkpoint in Tank. The President pays tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack and sending twelve terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij to hell. The President pays homage to the brave soldiers and personnel martyred as a result of the terrorist attack."

"The President prays for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their families. The nation will never forget the sacrifices of its brave soldiers and personnel in the war against terrorism. Such elements want to sabotage Pakistan's efforts to establish regional and global peace, but we will not allow their nefarious intentions to succeed. Pakistan will succeed in its efforts to establish peace and emerge victorious in the war against terrorism as well," he added.

The attack in Tank comes amid a sharp rise in militant activities across the province.

Dawn reported that just last week, security forces neutralised 24 terrorists during a series of joint intelligence-based operations in KP's Bannu district and surrounding areas following a surge in suicide bombings and ambushes targeting law enforcement.

The region previously witnessed a major assault in May, when 15 police personnel were martyred after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) struck the Fateh Khel police post in Bannu, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)