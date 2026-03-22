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Home / World / Qatar confirms 6 people killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf

Qatar confirms 6 people killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf

Interior Ministry says one person still missing from the crash

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AP
Cairo, Updated At : 03:53 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Qatar on Sunday said six people had been confirmed killed in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf nation’s territorial water.

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The Interior Ministry said one person was still missing from the crash, which took place the day before.

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The Defence Ministry blamed “technical malfunction” for the helicopter crash. The Interior Ministry’s statement didn’t clarify the nationality of the dead or say if they were civilian or military.

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