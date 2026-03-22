Qatar confirms 6 people killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf
Interior Ministry says one person still missing from the crash
Advertisement
Qatar on Sunday said six people had been confirmed killed in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf nation’s territorial water.
Advertisement
The Interior Ministry said one person was still missing from the crash, which took place the day before.
Advertisement
The Defence Ministry blamed “technical malfunction” for the helicopter crash. The Interior Ministry’s statement didn’t clarify the nationality of the dead or say if they were civilian or military.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement