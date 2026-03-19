Qatar declares Iranian military, security attaches 'persona non grata'; orders them to leave within 24 hours

Doha [Qatar], March 19 (ANI): Qatar has declared the military and security attaches at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, "persona non grata" and has requested that they leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday

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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State, stating that Qatar considers both the military attache and the security attache at the embassy, in addition to the staff of the two attache offices "persona non grata", and requests that they leave the country within a maximum period of (24) hours," an official statement from MFA Qatar read.

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The ministry delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran during a meeting between HE Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro and HE Ambassador of Iran to Qatar, Ali Salehabadi.

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The ministry explained that the decision was made "in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2817, and the principles of good neighbourliness."

The ministry added, "The continuation of this hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests."

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It also affirmed that "the State of Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law."

Meanwhile, key energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf came under attack on Wednesday night (local time), with fires reported at a major facility in Qatar and aerial threats intercepted over Saudi Arabia, following warnings from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), CNN reported.

Qatar's Interior Ministry said Civil Defence teams were responding to a blaze at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a critical natural gas processing hub and cornerstone of the Qatari economy, "following an Iranian targeting," according to a post on X on Wednesday.

QatarEnergy confirmed that Ras Laffan had been struck by missiles, causing "significant damage". The company added that emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the fires and that all personnel were safe, with no casualties reported.

"QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time," QatarEnergy wrote on X.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry warned that such attacks constitute "dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of the State's sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and the stability of the region," CNN reported. (ANI)

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