Qatar denies detaining three Iranian pilots, dubs reports as "misleading"

Doha [Qatar], August 16 (ANI): Qatar on Saturday (local time) categorically denied reports claiming that Iranian pilots were detained, stating that the allegations were misleading and came at a sensitive time amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

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Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, made the remarks in an X post, stating that contact had been established with the pilots after they allegedly breached Qatari airspace and that their targeting trajectory was confirmed.

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"We categorically deny the claims that have been circulated regarding the detention of Iranian pilots, and we are surprised by these misleading statements at this specific timing," the spokesperson said.

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The spokesperson noted that Qatari authorities attempted to communicate with the pilots and, after receiving no response, followed the rules of engagement before taking "the necessary measures" to defend Qatari territory in accordance with international law.

He added that Qatar had clarified the matter through official channels at the time. Regarding search and rescue operations, Qatar said its teams searched for the pilots' remains and later coordinated with Iran to hand over the remains of one pilot who was found.

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"Qatari search and rescue teams, which possess global efficiency and expertise, fulfilled their duty to the fullest in searching for the pilots' remains," the spokesperson said.

Qatar also stated that it had invited an Iranian team to visit and review the details of the search and rescue operations in April, but claimed that the Iranian side has not responded to the invitation so far.

"Additionally, an invitation was extended for a team to visit and learn about the details of the search and rescue operations last April, to which the Iranian side has not responded to date," Al-Ansari said.

This comes after Iranian Fars News Agency reported on Saturday that three military pilots were captured by Qatari forces after two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets were downed during a March operation against the US base in Qatar.

According to Fars News Agency, Mohammad Bagherzadeh, Commander of the Search Committee for the Missing of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, identified the three pilots as Javad Salehi, Abdol-Majid Dashtian, and Emran Behrushian. Bagherzadeh claimed that they have been held by Qatari forces for the past six months.

He further alleged that the Qatari government has not allowed the three pilots to meet one another, be interviewed, or have contact with their families or the Iranian officials pursuing their case.

The Iranian news agency reported that the official called for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be granted access to the pilots. (ANI)

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