Gaza [Palestine], August 4 (ANI): Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye on Tuesday (local time) condemned what they described as ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly attacks on healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure, as two people were killed following fresh Israeli strikes in the southwest of Gaza City and Israeli forces carried out a raid in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

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In a joint statement posted by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, the three mediating countries said they "strongly condemn and denounce" the continuing Israeli actions in Gaza, saying attacks on civilians, including women and children, and healthcare infrastructure constitute a "flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

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The mediators urged Israel to comply with its obligations under international law and fully implement the ceasefire agreement, warning that continued violations undermine efforts to advance the second phase of the truce after Hamas and other Palestinian factions announced their acceptance of the agreed roadmap.

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They also called for the protection of civilians, medical personnel and healthcare facilities, while urging the international community to press Israel to fulfil its obligations and facilitate the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies across Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, at least two people were killed in an Israeli attack southwest of Gaza City on Monday.

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Meanwhile, Israeli forces stormed the eastern area of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus amid heavy gunfire and the firing of tear gas, Al Jazeera reported. Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by a bulldozer, entered the area to facilitate the entry of Israeli settlers to Joseph's Tomb.

Al Jazeera, quoting Amjad Ahmad, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent's emergency and ambulance centre in Nablus, reported that ambulance crews treated a 56-year-old woman who fell from a height during the raid. She was later shifted to a hospital.

Earlier on Monday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had eliminated Adnan Taha Abu al-Tayf, identified as a Nukhba commander in Hamas's military wing who allegedly infiltrated Israel during the October 7 attack.

In a separate strike in the Shati area, the IDF said it also killed Jalal Tsubeih, whom it identified as a commander in Hamas's Daraj Tuffah Battalion. According to the IDF, both individuals had recently attempted to advance attacks against Israeli troops and civilians. (ANI)

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