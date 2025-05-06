Qatar expresses solidarity with India after Pahalgam terror attack, supports fight against terrorism

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, conveyed his condolences and full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday.

Expressing Qatar's backing for India's fight against terrorism and its pursuit of justice, the Amir reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson wrote, "In a telephonic conversation with PM @narendramodi today, the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani @TamimBinHama conveyed condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed full support in India's fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice."

PM Modi thanked the Qatari leader for his message of support and solidarity and emphasised continued cooperation in implementing decisions from the Amir's recent state visit to India.

The post added, "PM thanked HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the clear message of solidarity and support. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and to implement the decisions taken during the State Visit of the Amir earlier this year."

Meanwhile, Pakistan had called for an emergency UNSC consultation under severe international pressure following the Pahalgam attack. However, in the closed-door meeting held in New York, UNSC members raised tough questions for Pakistan, sources in New York told ANI.

The members refused to accept the "false flag" narrative planted by the Pakistani side and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terror organisation with deep ties to Pakistan, was likely to be involved in the terror attack, they said.

Sources said there was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability. Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith.

There was no statement published by the UN body following the "closed consultations" that was requested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council. (ANI)

