Qatar PM meets US envoys Witkoff, Kushner; discusses US-Iran talks, regional security

Doha [Qatar], July 1 (ANI): Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Tuesday met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, to discuss the ongoing US-Iran negotiations under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as well as broader efforts to promote regional security and stability through diplomacy.

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According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on progress in the talks between the United States and Iran, alongside recent regional developments.

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Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ Meets US Envoys Doha | June 30, 2026 HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with HE Steve Witkoff and HE Jared Kushner, the US Envoys. The… pic.twitter.com/ULBbdzNcyq — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 30, 2026

The ministry said, "Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US Envoys."

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It added, "The meeting discussed developments in the ongoing talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties, along with the efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy."

The discussions also covered the latest developments in the region, including the ceasefire in Lebanon.

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According to the statement, "The meeting also addressed the latest regional developments, particularly the ceasefire in the fraternal Republic of Lebanon, stressing the importance of consolidating it and building upon it in a way that preserves Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and stability."

During the meeting, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to facilitating dialogue and mediation efforts.

The statement said, "The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the State of Qatar's continued mediation efforts and its support for all tracks of talks stemming from the MoU, leading to a comprehensive and sustainable solution that enhances the security of the region, protects the interests of its peoples, and supports international peace and security."

The ministry added that the US delegation expressed appreciation for Qatar's mediation role, alongside Pakistan, and reiterated Washington's commitment to the negotiations.

According to the statement, "For their part, the two US envoys voiced the United States' appreciation for the State of Qatar's role, in partnership with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in facilitating the course of talks, stressing the United States' commitment to continuing the negotiation process and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran's nuclear rights and red lines are "non-negotiable", asserting that Tehran will not proceed to the next stage of negotiations until key commitments under its 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, including the end of the war in Lebanon and implementation-related measures, are fulfilled.

Warning that Iran was prepared for escalation if commitments were not honoured, Ghalibaf said, "We are also in talks, and if they do not want to fulfil their commitments in the talks, we are ready for war."

Ghalibaf said a joint committee comprising representatives from Iran and the United States had been formed to oversee implementation of the Lebanon-related provisions of the memorandum and said that talks would continue until the five key clauses (1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the MOU) were fully implemented.

"We prioritised the issue of Lebanon, and today you see that relative calm has been established there. The follow-up is serious, and the talks are still ongoing, and until these five clauses, one of the most important of which is the issue of Lebanon, are consolidated and finalised, we will not enter the next stage of implementing the other clauses of the memorandum of understanding," he said. (ANI)

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