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Home / World / Qatar rejects Netanyahu's UNGA remarks, says accusations are attempt to divert attention

Qatar rejects Netanyahu's UNGA remarks, says accusations are attempt to divert attention

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ANI
Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], September 25 (ANI): Qatar on Friday (local time) rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations made during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying the remarks were an attempt to divert attention from Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said, "We categorically reject Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusation, made in his address to the UN General Assembly, that the State of Qatar is conducting a campaign to influence public opinion against Israel."

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He said the rhetoric against Qatar was "nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the atrocities committed by his government in the occupied Palestinian territories and their grave humanitarian consequences."

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Al-Ansari further said that attributing changes in global public opinion, particularly among young people, to alleged influence campaigns was an insult to their awareness and judgment.

"Reducing the growing shift in global public opinion, particularly among young people, to allegations of 'influence campaigns' is an insult to the awareness and judgment of a generation that is witnessing, in real time and before the entire world, what is taking place on the ground and forming its views accordingly," he said.

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He added that if Israeli leaders wanted the world to view Israel differently, they should change their policies, respect international law and take responsibility for their actions.

"Attempts to hold Qatar, or anyone else, responsible for a global shift in public opinion shaped by what people themselves are witnessing are no longer persuasive," Al-Ansari said.

Qatar's remarks came after Netanyahu accused several foreign countries of spreading what he called "lies" about Israel during his UNGA address, naming Qatar and Turkey.

"Several foreign countries have spent untold billions to spread lies about my country. The first to do so was Qatar...Their goal was clear. Brainwash young minds to hate Israel, hate America, hate the West," Netanyahu said.

He also criticised Qatar for hosting Hamas leaders and accused Turkey of becoming a "super spreader of anti-Semitic lies", while making allegations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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