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Home / World / Qatar strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Qatar strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Doha [Qatar], September 20 (ANI): Qatar's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the ballistic missile strike launched by the Houthis directed at Riyadh, alongside the targeting of civilian populations and vital civilian infrastructure across Bish, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu.

Within an official statement, the ministry characterised these assaults as a “blatant violation” of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty alongside a clear breach of international law, while conveying its “full solidarity” with the kingdom alongside its backing for every legitimate measure undertaken to safeguard national security and interests.

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“The Ministry underlined that the State of Qatar vehemently rejects assaults on civilians and civilian assets, underscoring the importance of halting these irresponsible actions immediately,” it added.

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Amid these developments, the United States on Saturday urged Americans to reconsider travel to and through West Asia due to heightened regional tensions, warning of possible rapid escalation, flight disruptions, and attacks targeting US interests as Yemen's Houthi fighters launched missile and drone attacks towards Saudi Arabia.

In a worldwide caution issued by the US Department of State, Americans currently in West Asia were advised to exercise heightened vigilance and remain prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and other travel disruptions, while the department warned that Iran and groups supportive of Tehran could target US interests, businesses, and institutions overseas.

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“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the State Department said in its advisory.

For Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State maintains a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel advisory, citing the risk of Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws concerning social media activity.

The State Department noted that Iranian missiles and drones have previously targeted cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic facilities, and energy installations in Saudi Arabia, while warning that falling debris from intercepted projectiles could pose a risk.

US government employees in Saudi Arabia face additional restrictions, including a prohibition on travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border, and require special authorisation for travel to Jizan, Asir, Najran, and Qatif, even as commercial flights from the kingdom remain operational despite significant disruptions.

Meanwhile, Yemen remains under a Level 4 - Do Not Travel advisory, with the State Department citing terrorism, armed conflict, kidnapping, unrest, and other security risks.

This prompted a high security alert across US diplomatic missions in West Asia, with the US urging Americans to exercise caution in Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Jordan.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans travelling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions," the alert stated.

According to Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces stated that the Houthis fired a ballistic missile towards Riyadh early Saturday, which was intercepted and destroyed, while coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki noted that the group had also attempted to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu.

Saudi Arabia issued emergency alerts across the kingdom overnight on Friday, warning of a “hostile aerial threat,” with Al Jazeera reporting that at least one explosion was heard in Riyadh on Saturday and residents near the airport observed a large plume of black smoke, though Saudi authorities reported no casualties or damage.

Al Jazeera noted that it was the first air raid alert in Riyadh since fighting between Saudi-backed forces and the Houthis escalated in July.

Adding to the regional risk posture, the US State Department has separately maintained a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for Israel while warning that US diplomatic facilities and American interests could face threats from Iran and groups supportive of Tehran, including at locations outside the Middle East. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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