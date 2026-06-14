QNu Labs showcases 'quantum security dome' at Bharat Innovates in France, CEO says "whole world has to migrate to this new tech"

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Warning against the supposed dangers of quantum computers breaking traditional encryption of computer systems, QNu Labs CEO Sunil Gupta showcased their 'quantum security dome', claiming to have made a "non-hackable communication system".

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"We are the first quantum tech company in India... We have built the world's first quantum security dome, which is a non-hackable communication system. The world is in grave danger today, AI and quantum computers are going to break encryption, which are the underpins of our digital economy, so this quantum security becomes paramount," QNu Labs CEO told ANI in France.

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The CEO said that with the dangers of encryption being broken with quantum computers, the whole world has to migrate to this new technology "in the next 3 to 5 years".

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QNu Labs claims to have built a quantum security platform which brings together "everything". According to the company, they have built a "quantum security operating system for enterprises", called QShield.

"QShield provides a single API for applications, abstracting the complexity underneath," QNu Labs website said.

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QNu Labs CEO showcased their tech at the Bharat Innovates 2026 at the Palais des Expositions, Nice, France, where India's premiere deep tech was shown at a global stage with 120 pathbreaking start-ups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology pillars showcasing their innovation.

Co-Founder and CEO of AgniKul Cosmos, a satellite and reusable rocket company, also expressed gratitude that they were being given an opportunity to show their technology on the world stage.

"We are grateful to the government for giving us the opportunity to build an ecosystem of vendors, investors, and customers. The strong message being conveyed through this is that the government is showcasing India's credibility to the world," said Agnikul Cosmos Co-founder, Moin.

Similarly, Chairman of Raphe mPhibr, a drone manufacturing company, Vikash Mishra says, "We are India's largest drone manufacturing company. We supply to all the forces and play a crucial role in India's defense ecosystem..."

Earlier, while addressing the inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that the Indo-French relationship has evolved beyond traditional diplomacy into a "deep reality."

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron emphasised that India's role as a global powerhouse is now central to France's strategic, industrial, and academic vision for the 21st century.

Beyond the International Solar Alliance, the two nations are exploring nuclear energy cooperation, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), to ensure decarbonised power and energy self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the 'Bharat Innovates' initiative as an invitation to the world to collaborate with India in shaping the future of global innovation, asserting that the country has evolved from being a technology adopter to a technology provider.

PM Modi said, "A decade ago, the world saw India primarily as a technology adopter. Today, however, India is rapidly emerging as a technology provider." (ANI)

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