Quad is in extremely good shape: Australian High Commissioner Philip Green

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Noting that Quad is in "extremely good shape," Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Tuesday said there is a strong sense of alignment and trust among the four countries of the grouping and indicated that more meetings of foreign ministers are expected later this year.

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Speaking at an ORF event, Green referred to the recent Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila and said it followed two such meetings last year as well as another held in New Delhi three months ago.

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"The Quad is in extremely good shape. A meeting was held just a couple of days ago in Manila of the Foreign Ministers. That followed two meetings last year and the meeting that I was privileged to attend three months ago here in Delhi. The sense of alignment between the four Foreign Ministers is very strong, and if I read the room right in Delhi, the sense of trust between them is very strong," he said.

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"I think you should anticipate more meetings of Foreign Ministers this year of the Quad. Those four want to get together at least once between now and the end of the year," he added.

Highlighting India's growing importance in Australia's economic security strategy, Green said New Delhi has become an increasingly significant partner in ensuring resilient supply chains and energy security.

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"India is a very important player for Australia's economic security future. I have already spoken about how important India is and will continue to be for Australian energy," he said.

Green said recent geopolitical developments underscored India's strategic value.

"I think it's a reality that many of us didn't know quite how important India was for Australia's energy supplies until the Strait of Hormuz was threatened," he said.

Referring to supply chain diversification, he said Australia sees India as a trusted partner across key sectors.

"Whether it is electric motors and electric vehicles, or legacy chips, or solar panels, we see India as a natural source of diversification for us, and a country in which we have growing strategic trust," he said.

On the India- Australia uranium deal , Green said the government-level framework has now been completed and the next phase will be driven by commercial decisions.

"Australia signed a nuclear safeguards agreement. (Till) then we had not settled the underlying framework for the deal. What has occurred now is that the administrative framework is signed and done. The actual sales of uranium will be a matter for our commercial sector. The government framework is now done," he said.

Speaking about cooperation involving Australia, Canada and India in emerging technologies, Green said the three countries are prepared to deepen collaboration in areas such as critical minerals and critical technologies.

"We want to work more closely in fields like critical minerals and critical technologies. We are now ready to go forward with the three of us in those fields. India is becoming more consequential among a range of players. We are very pleased in bringing the three of our countries together," he said.

On defence ties, the Australian envoy said the recently announced joint declaration reflects the growing strategic partnership between Canberra and New Delhi.

"The joint declaration brings it all together on the security side and demonstrates that India is now a top-tier defence and security partner for Australia," Green said.

He added that maritime cooperation remains the cornerstone of bilateral defence engagement.

"I've been saying the maritime domain is perhaps the most important between Australia and India in the defence and security sphere," he said. (ANI)

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