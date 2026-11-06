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Home / World / Quad Navies launch Malabar 2026 multi-domain drills to strengthen Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Quad Navies launch Malabar 2026 multi-domain drills to strengthen Free and Open Indo-Pacific

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Naval forces from the United States, India, Japan, and Australia have commenced Exercise Malabar 2026, engaging in advanced multi-domain training designed to enhance operational coordination and maritime capabilities in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting the launch of the regional exercise, the US Embassy in India shared an update on X, stating, “Exercise Malabar 2026 is underway! Naval forces from the United States, India, Japan, and Australia are conducting advanced multi-domain training to strengthen operational coordination and maritime capabilities in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

In connection with these developments, the Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate, INS Sahyadri, arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Wednesday to participate in the multilateral naval exercise MALABAR 2026.

Upon docking, the Eastern Fleet warship was accorded a warm welcome by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), reflecting the deepening maritime partnership binding both nations together.

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Signifying the diplomatic and defence importance of the docking, the welcome ceremony was graced by Vice Admiral Yagi Koji, Commandant of Yokosuka District, alongside R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of the Indian Mission.

MALABAR 2026 brings together the naval forces of India, Japan, the United States, and Australia with the core objective of boosting operational coordination and interoperability among the allied forces.

Building on these objectives, the schedule features multi-phase engagements encompassing both harbour and at sea components, granting the participating navies an ideal platform to exchange professional expertise and fine-tune joint maritime operations.

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The initial harbour phase is set to feature professional interactions alongside collaborative operational planning between the contingents.

Following this foundation, the fleet will transition into the sea phase, where INS Sahyadri will operate in tandem with naval assets deployed by Japan, the United States, and Australia.

These planned engagements aim to build mutual trust while securing stability and safety across the broader Indo-Pacific region.

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Participation by the Indian Navy in the exercise underscores its steadfast dedication to forging robust maritime alliances alongside like-minded regional partners.

Furthermore, the deployment remains fully aligned with India's MAHASAGAR vision, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, which champions collaborative regional security and stability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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