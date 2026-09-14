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Home / World / Quad pushes logistics network amid India-China thaw

Quad pushes logistics network amid India-China thaw

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Even as New Delhi works to consolidate a diplomatic thaw with Beijing, the Quad has advanced towards operationalising a logistics network designed to expedite humanitarian and disaster-relief operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia, India, Japan and the United States recently concluded a tabletop exercise in Tokyo aimed at driving forward the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN). According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, the four participating nations achieved "significant progress" regarding standard operating procedures intended to establish a formal institutional framework for the network.

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The drill, hosted by Japan's Ministry of Defence on September 3 and 4, centred on simulated natural-disaster scenarios. Officials evaluated methods for pooling the existing logistical assets of all four partners to enhance operational coordination and interoperability.

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This engagement succeeded the initial IPLN tabletop exercise held in Hawaii during April last year, followed by a field training exercise conducted in December in Guam. Alongside logistical planning, the delegations deliberated on coordinating crisis-response and emergency relief efforts, while extending condolences to populations affected by recent flooding events.

Originally introduced as a civilian initiative at the Quad leaders' summit in September 2024, the IPLN harnesses the existing logistics resources of the four countries strictly for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) purposes.

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The Tokyo exercise took place immediately following a high-level meeting in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, where both nations sought to build upon recent diplomatic momentum. The encounter marked President Xi's first visit to India in seven years.

During the talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border remains fundamental to restoring bilateral normalcy, underscoring the necessity of adhering to established agreements and mutual understandings. Conversely, Beijing advocated for a strategy of parallel progress, suggesting that bilateral cooperation should advance concurrently with ongoing efforts to resolve the boundary dispute.

Both governments noted the continued utility of active diplomatic and military mechanisms, referencing the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks held on August 25 alongside senior commander-level flag meetings on September 6 and 7.

While the Quad consistently maintains that it does not function as a military alliance, focusing instead on maritime security, critical technologies and humanitarian assistance, Beijing has repeatedly characterised the coalition as an exclusive bloc engineered for containment, a perspective firmly rejected by New Delhi.

The conclusion of the Tokyo drill runs parallel to a broader sequence of bilateral defence engagements involving India and the remaining three member states of the Quad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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