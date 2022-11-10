Quake in Nepal, 6 killed, 8 hurt

PTI

Kathmandu, November 9

Six persons were killed when a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal early Wednesday, close to where PM Sher Bahadur Deuba was campaigning for the upcoming elections.

The earthquake occurred at 2:12 am with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in Doti district, damaging scores of houses. Six persons were killed and eight injured, said Home Ministry official Phanindra Pokharel.