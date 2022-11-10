Quake in Nepal, 6 killed, 8 hurt

Kathmandu, November 9
Six persons were killed when a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal early Wednesday, close to where PM Sher Bahadur Deuba was campaigning for the upcoming elections.
The earthquake occurred at 2:12 am with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in Doti district, damaging scores of houses. Six persons were killed and eight injured, said Home Ministry official Phanindra Pokharel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper