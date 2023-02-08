Quake toll crosses 5,000, India sends relief

Tribune News Service

Adana/New Delhi, February 7

Rescuers raced on Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the toll to more than 5,000.

Another quake hits Turkey Another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted eastern Turkey on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey

The fifth earthquake was reported around 12:41 pm. At least 100 aftershocks have occurred since Monday

As the time from the original earthquake extends, the frequency and magnitude of the aftershocks tend to decrease Missing soccer player found alive Soccer player Christian Atsu of Ghana was found buried alive in the rubble after Monday’s earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey

Officials with Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor and the Ghana Football Association said he was receiving treatment for unspecified injuries

The United Arab Emirates President has ordered the allocation of $100 million to support earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey

An NDRF team loads relief material in an IAF plane on Tuesday. REUTERS & PTI

Countries around the world, including India, dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts, and Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground.

But with such a wide swath of territory hit by Monday’s earthquake and nearly 6,000 buildings confirmed to have collapsed in Turkey alone, their efforts were spread thin.

Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

A survivor, Nurgul Atay, said she could hear her mother’s voice beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province.

“If only we could lift the concrete slab we’d be able to reach her,” she said. “My mother is 70 years old, she won’t be able to withstand this for long.”

The quake, which was centered in Turkey’s south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo.

In the latest pledges of international help, India has sent two companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), consisting of 101 orange dungaree-clad personnel, to Turkey.

Officials said the personnel of the federal contingency force were accompanied by two search dogs, four-wheeled vehicles and communication setup.

“A total of 101 personnel drawn from two teams based in Ghaziabad near Delhi and Kolkata along with equipment have boarded an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft to Turkey,” said a senior NDRF officer.

This is part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) measures announced by the government yesterday for earthquake-hit Turkey and neighbouring areas. /Agencies