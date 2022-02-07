Queen Elizabeth II backs Camilla to be Queen Consort

London, February 6
Queen Elizabeth II has said the Duchess of Cornwall would be Queen when Prince Charles becomes the King.
Queen Elizabeth II used her Platinum Jubilee national message on Saturday to back Camilla, shaping the future of the monarchy. She set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress and now certain to be called Queen.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Peng Shuai says allegation was 'enormous misunderstanding'
Denies having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...