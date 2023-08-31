Queen unveils portrait of British-Indian spy

London: Britain’s Queen Camilla has unveiled a new portrait of the Indian-origin spy and descendent of Tipu Sultan, Noor Inayat Khan, at the Royal Air Force Club here to honour her sacrifice as an undercover agent for Britain during the World War II. pti

Saudi man gets death penalty for online posts

Dubai: A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X and his activity on YouTube, the latest in a widening crackdown on dissent that has drawn international criticism. Al-Ghamdi betrayed his religion, the court stated. agencies

N Korea launches missile into sea

Seoul: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan’s defence ministry and South Korea’s military said, hours after the US separately deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills. Reuters

#England #London