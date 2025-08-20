"Quite Hopeful": Russian diplomat Babushkin on India-Russia-China trilateral meet

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Charge d'Affaires at the Russian Embassy in Delhi, Roman Babushkin, on Wednesday, expressed optimism about the resumption of the India-Russia-China trilateral format, describing it as a vital step toward regional stability.

Speaking at a press briefing here in the national capital, Babushkin underscored the strategic importance of the dialogue, signalling hope for the revival of the trilateral format amid the growing global issues, particularly on the backdrop of the economic complexities due to the US's tariff imposition.

"As far as the three-letter is concerned, we are quite hopeful that this format will be resumed sooner rather than later because its importance is not questioned. But we should wait until the right time comes. We would welcome these developments because they proved their efficiency when we had regular interaction at the ministerial level and even at the leaders' level," he stated.

"It is all about the regional stability of the region, which is mostly dependent on how the relations between the three countries, the largest countries in the region, Russia, India and China, are developing," he added.

Babushkin was referring to the RIC framework, initiated in the late 1990s among the three largest countries in the region.

He also highlighted the upcoming diplomatic engagements in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1 at Tianjin, China.

"We are all preparing to attend the SCO summit at the highest political level. Recently, in the engagements with the Chinese Foreign Minister, the Indian side confirmed the participation of the Prime Minister's attendance at the summit. There are also reports that the EU is preparing for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin," he noted.

Commenting on the recent Russia-US summit in Alaska on August 15, Babushkin dismissed speculation, calling it a "breakthrough development" in global diplomacy.

He cautioned against reducing the summit to a single issue, particularly the Russia-Ukirane conflict and stressed that the talks were broad in scope, aimed at restoring fractured diplomatic relations between the two global powers.

"There are so many rumours and speculations about this summit in Alaska, which took place on the 15th of August. In fact, it was a breakthrough development, because you would see the leaders of the leading global powers sitting together and having a very warm, deep and very prolonged conversation. The agenda was a diversified one. We are absolutely not about to link it to just one particular question. We talk about the restoration of relations between Russia and the US. And for that, rebuilding trust is one of the most significant tasks," he stated.

Babushkin also mentioned reports, based on US President Trump's assessments, that suggested the US may reconsider imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for New Delhi purchase of Russian oil; however, he noted that these reports were still unconfirmed.

"And as far as we heard here in the mission after this meeting, which was, according to assessments by President Trump, very successful and very positive, I think I heard that he decided not to impose an extra 25 per cent on India, according to media reports. I didn't see other reports," he stated. (ANI)

