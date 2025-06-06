"Radicalism, illegal immigration biggest threat to world": all party delegation member Samik Bhattacharya in Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Samik Bhattacharya, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the biggest threat facing the world are radicalisation and illegal immigration, which is happening in India from Bangladesh and could happen in Europe too.

Advertisement

The delegation is currently in Germany after departing from Belgium as part of the diplomatic outreach to meet with various officials and put forward India's stance against terrorism. During their visit to Brussels, they held meetings with members of the European Parliament.

"The threat facing the whole world is radicalism, illegal immigration, which is happening in India because of Bangladesh...What is happening in India today can happen in Europe tomorrow. If the European Union is looking at itself as a multicultural society and acting, they should also understand that India also has a multicultural society, and what is Bangladesh doing?" Bhattacharya told ANI on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hitting out at Pakistan, he said that terrorism is their "state doctrine," making terrorism and Pakistan synonymous with each other.

"You cannot separate Pakistan from terrorism. Terrorism and Pakistan are synonymous; the world should be free from this, and Europe should be free from this. It is the EU's responsibility to stand with India and at least raise their voice against fundamentalism, terrorism," he added.

Advertisement

Criticising the Pakistani army further, the delegation member claimed that the Pakistani Army's chief, General Asim Munir, believes that Hindus and Muslims cannot coexist.

"The line of General Munir is that Hindus and Muslims cannot coexist together, our aspirations are different, our goals are different, and we want to achieve something different. Looking at this, the whole European Union should stand united against terror," he said.

Earlier, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai highlighted that it is accepted in the United Nations that Pakistan has at least 52 terror camps, which not only terrorise India but the whole world.

"UN also has accepted that 52 terrorist camps are there (in Pakistan), which are used not only to terrorise India but also to kill innocent people, it is also happening in other parts of the world. America has faced this problem, and Europe, Belgium, also. But these terrorists have a connection with Pakistan. The 27 countries assembled here have realised that Pakistan is a military state, there is no democracy, and they only create terrorist activities," Thambidurai told ANI.

Indian Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, said that the visit of the all-party delegation was "highlight successful" as they held meetings with EU parliament officials and also with Belgian officials.

"They met people at the highest levels. The message about cross-border terrorism directed against India that has to end, details about Operation Sindoor and our expectations from the international community and zero tolerance against terrorism - all these messages were made to all the interlocutors," the Indian Envoy told ANI.

The delegation held over 10 meetings with leaders from the European Union and Belgium in just one and a half days. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)