Rafah residents flee after Israel warns to evacuate

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): Palestinians began fleeing Rafah on Monday after the Israel Defense Forces called on residents of the southern Gaza town to evacuate.

"The IDF is returning to fight with great force to eliminate the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas," Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, tweeted. "For your safety, you must move immediately to the shelters in Al Mawasi."

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)