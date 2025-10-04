Rahul Gandhi meets artists, students in Lima

Lima [Peru], October 4 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met artists and students in Lima, Peru, as part of his recent visit to South America.

"From the vibrant streets in Colombia's comunas and the classrooms of the University of Medellin, to the heartfelt conversations with students in Lima, Peru, this journey through South America has been filled with warmth, joy, and ideas," Indian Overseas Congress said in a post on X.

"I met artists who use colour as resistance, and students who dream fearlessly. Their spirit of creativity and courage was truly inspiring. At every step, I was reminded that hope speaks a universal language, and that across continents, our fight for dignity and democracy is one and the same," the post further said.

Earlier, he met the Senate President of Colombia, Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda, shared on Saturday.

In a post on X, he also mentioned the launch of a parliamentary friendship group with Peru for nurturing deeper political, diplomatic and commercial ties between the countries.

He wrote, "Accompanied Shri Rahul Gandhi and met Colombian Senate President Lidios Garcia. The launch of a Parliamentary Friendship Group with Peru will foster deeper political, diplomatic & commercial ties between our countries."

After arriving in Peru with Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda shared a picture of receiving a traditional welcome in the country.

"Arrived in Lima, Peru, along with Shri Rahul Gandhi and received a heartfelt traditional welcome filled with music, dance & culture. Truly moving gesture of friendship", he said on X.

While he was in Colombia, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the performance of Indian automobile brands Bajaj, Hero and TVS, saying that through "innovation" rather than "cronyism," these companies are doing well in Colombia.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job."

Meanwhile, his remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress leader, speaking earlier at an event at EIA University in Colombia, highlighted what he termed "structural flaws" in India's governance and argued that the country's diverse traditions must be allowed to thrive.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said during his address. (ANI)

