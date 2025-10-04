DT
Home / World / Rahul Gandhi meets Colombian Senate President Lidios Garcia

Rahul Gandhi meets Colombian Senate President Lidios Garcia

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Bogota [Colombia], October 4 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the Senate President of Colombia, Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda shared on Saturday.

In a post on X, he also mentioned the launch of a parliamentary friendship group with Peru for nurturing deeper political, diplomatic and commercial ties between the countries.

He wrote, "Accompanied Shri Rahul Gandhi and met Colombian Senate President Lidios Garcia. The launch of a Parliamentary Friendship Group with Peru will foster deeper political, diplomatic & commercial ties between our countries."

After arrival in Peru with Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda shared a picture of receiving a traditional welcome in the country.

"Arrived in Lima, Peru along with Shri Rahul Gandhi and received a heartfelt traditional welcome filled with music, dance & culture. Truly moving gesture of friendship", he said on X.

While he was in Colombia, Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, hailed the performance of Indian automobile brands Bajaj, Hero and TVS, saying that through "innovation" rather than "cronyism," these companies are doing well in Colombia.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job."

Meanwhile, his remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress leader, speaking earlier at an event at EIA University in Colombia, highlighted what he termed "structural flaws" in India's governance and argued that the country's diverse traditions must be allowed to thrive.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said during his address.

Following his statement, the BJP has jumped into the mounting controversy, raising strong objections against the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "anti-India" and "insulting" to the nation. A BJP leader said that it was Gandhi's nature to tarnish India's image abroad.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said that Rahul Gandhi does not "malign the country's image in foreign soil" and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of abusing former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during their trips to foreign countries.

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement in Colombia, Shukla told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi doesn't malign the country's image on foreign soil. He always speaks positively about the country. But what he is saying about democracy is correct."

He pointed out that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is highlighting the issues facing the country and criticised the BJP for dubbing anyone as "anti-national".

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

