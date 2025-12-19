DT
Home / World / Rahul Gandhi meets German Environment Minister in Berlin, discusses climate challenges across world

Rahul Gandhi meets German Environment Minister in Berlin, discusses climate challenges across world

ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Berlin [Germany], December 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider in Berlin to discuss the shared challenge of climate change and the importance of sustainable, people-centric solutions for the future.

The Indian National Congress shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi had an insightful conversation with Carsten Schneider, Germany's Federal Minister for Environment and Climate Protection. They discussed the shared challenge of climate change and how sustainable, people-centric solutions are crucial for the future," the 'X' post said.

Earlier, Gandhi also addressed the Indian community at the Connecting Cultures event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress.

"We defend the truth of India." LoP Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian community at the Connecting Cultures event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress, reaffirming our shared commitment to truth and democratic values," an 'X' post from INC read.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had lunch with former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his 5-day visit to Germany.

On Tuesday, LoP Gandhi visited the BMW World museum in Munich, Germany, where he marvelled at the feats of Indian engineering being displayed with the TVS 450 cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with the German automobile manufacturer.

During the visit, he interacted with visitors while checking the display of various cars made by BMW."India needs to start producing; production is the key to success in any country. Our manufacturing is declining; it should actually be going up," Rahul Gandhi said during his visit.

In the video shared by the party, Gandhi said, "We went to the BMW factory -- fantastic experience --, and I was particularly excited to see that they have a 450 CC bike, the TVS, and I think that's going to do well. Good to see that the Indian flag is flying here." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

