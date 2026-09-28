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Home / World / Rain eases in Bangkok but persistent flooding forces thousands to leave home

Rain eases in Bangkok but persistent flooding forces thousands to leave home

Thailand's Meteorological Department said conditions were expected to improve by Monday

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Bangkok, Updated At : 12:18 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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People travel in a pickup truck through a flooded area in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. Reuters
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Rain eased in Thailand 's capital on Sunday, but flooding persisted in several low-lying areas, with thousands forced to move into temporary shelters. At least eight persons were reported killed in the past 10 days nationwide.

Days of continuous downpours have caused widespread flooding and severe disruptions in Bangkok, impacting traffic and businesses, with accumulated rainfall exceeding 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) in many areas.

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Thailand's Meteorological Department said conditions were expected to improve by Monday.

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The city set up more than 200 temporary shelters, and about 3,000 people remained in them as of Sunday. Officials said 31 roads were still impacted by floodwaters.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said rainfall in the capital has decreased and city officials were working to drain water as quickly as possible. He cautioned that water levels in the city's main canals remained high, with some still rising as water continued to flow in from nearby areas.

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People wade through a flooded area during heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. Reuters

People wade through a flooded area during heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. Reuters

Several low-lying areas, particularly in the suburbs, were still submerged and many communities had to evacuate, Chadchart said.

More than 5,45,000 people in 25 other provinces have been impacted by flooding as of Sunday, especially in the central and eastern regions, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Incessant rainfall caused flooding that overwhelmed drainage capacity in many areas, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said. He ordered relevant authorities to take immediate measures to relieve the situation and assist those impacted.

Several long-distance train and bus services were suspended. Airports continued to operate, but passengers faced some delays.

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