Balochistan [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch's sister on Sunday, through the X account of Mahrang, raised her voice for the release of her sister from prison.

As Mahrang remains incarcerated by Pakistani Security Forces, her sister said she will keep providing updates on her situation and encouraged her supporters for the safe release of all Baloch activists.

"Hello, everyone, I am Dr. Mahrang Baloch's sister. As long as she remains unlawfully detained by the state of Pakistan, I will be managing this account and providing updates on her situation. Please raise your voice for the safe release of Mahrang Baloch, Beboo Baloch, Bebagar Baloch, and their friends," Mahrang's sister said in a post on X.

Baloch activist Iqra Baloch has raised concerns about the arrest of Baloch rights leader Mahrang Baloch, who was taken into custody by the police on Saturday morning.

Sharing a post on X, Iqra expressed her frustration, stating, "10 hours, and still no information!."

"My elder sister, @MahrangBaloch, and my younger sister were taken by the police this morning. 10 hours, and still no information! We have not been given a copy of the FIR. Only hearing she is being held in Hudda District Prison, but we have no right to meet her. @EUPakistan," the post stated.

Iqra has sought assistance from the European Union, tagging @EUPakistan in her statement.

Earlier in the day, Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, also strongly condemned the arrest and the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters by Pakistani security forces in Quetta.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Lawlor expressed deep concern over reports of the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and several other human rights defenders (HRDs) in Balochistan.

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent figure in the human rights movement and a staunch advocate for the rights of the Baloch people, was violently dragged and arrested. Many others were also detained, marking a troubling escalation in the Pakistani authorities' efforts to silence dissent in the region. (ANI)

