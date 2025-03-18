DT
Home / World / Raisina Dialogue 2025: Jaishankar holds key meetings with Ukraine,Thailand, Peru foreign ministers

ANI
Updated At : 06:01 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sideline of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 and appreciated his sharing the Ukrainian assessment of the peace negotiations.

He also highlighted the inauguration of the new Consulate General of Ukraine in Mumbai which will "further our bilateral engagement."

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Ukraine @andrii_sybiha on the sideline of #Raisina2025. Appreciate his sharing the Ukrainian assessment of the peace negotiations. Today's inauguration of the new Consulate General of Ukraine in Mumbai and the signing of a protocol agreement on visa-free travel for officials will further our bilateral engagement."

He also met with Thailand Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa and exchanged views on digital, connectivity and food security cooperation as well as our BIMSTEC partnership.

EAM wrote on X, "Great meeting FM @AmbPoohMarisof Thailand in New Delhi today. Had a productive exchange on our digital, connectivity and food security cooperation, as well as our BIMSTEC partnership."

EAM met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, they also witnessed the exchange of an agreement on information exchange and documentation between the National Archives of India and the General Archives of Peru.

"A pleasure interacting with FM Elmer Schialer Salcedo of Peru today. Discussed avenues for deepening our bilateral political, economic and infrastructure cooperation, and widening our multilateral engagement. Also witnessed an exchange of agreement on information exchange and documentation between the National Archives of India and General Archives of Peru," Jaishankar said on X.

Notably, the Raisina Dialogue, which is being held in Delhi from March 17-19, is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. It is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

