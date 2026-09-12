"Raising our ambitions even higher": PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss defence, AI, space, energy, IMEC

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the two leaders discussing ways to further advance the India-UAE Strategic Partnership across key areas including defence, artificial intelligence, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity.

In a post on X, PM Modi said India-UAE ties have been "transformed over the last few years" and that both sides were now "raising our ambitions even higher."

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"Delighted to meet His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussed taking our Strategic Partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity," PM Modi said.

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"From investments ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and IMEC connectivity, there is immense potential ahead," he added.

The Prime Minister said that amid uncertainty in West Asia, strong India-UAE ties could contribute to regional stability.

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"At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace," PM Modi said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reiterated the significance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is built on strong political, cultural, commercial, energy and people-to-people relations.

The two leaders also recalled the recent visits of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in January 2026 and Prime Minister Modi to the UAE in May 2026.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the UAE's "active and constructive participation" in BRICS under India's Chairship. The two leaders welcomed the positive outcomes achieved within BRICS during India's Chairship and agreed to continue working closely through the grouping to advance shared interests and priorities and further strengthen BRICS cooperation.

During the meeting, the leaders also took note of progress in bilateral ties across a wide range of sectors, including the announcement by the UAE's International Holding Company to invest USD 11.5 billion in the development of an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha.

The project, called by the MEA as India's largest integrated aluminium investment, is expected to position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

The two leaders also acknowledged the role that L’Imad, the UAE's newest sovereign investment fund, could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit.

They discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation.

The MEA said the visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement between India and the UAE and the "generational continuity" underpinning the enduring relationship between the two countries.

The bilateral comes as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Alongwith 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (ANI)

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