Rajasthan Chief Secy V Srinivas leaves for Greece to represent India at IIAS conference

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas on Sunday left for Greece to represent India at an International Administrative Sciences Conference, where he will present the governance initiatives undertaken by the State government and the Centre, with a focus on technology adoption and the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Rajasthan.

Speaking before his departure from Delhi, Srinivas said India had been elected to hold the presidency of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS) for the 2025–28 term and that the conference would bring together participants from more than 100 countries.

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"India has been elected to hold the presidency of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences for 2025–28, and I am travelling to Greece to represent the country. It is a major international conference, with participants arriving from over 100 nations. The agenda includes the inaugural address, valedictory sessions, and more than 40 bilateral meetings," he told reporters at the airport.

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Srinivas said he would present India's approach to governance and the initiatives taken by the Centre and the Rajasthan government on the international platform.

"I will present my views on the global stage regarding the initiatives undertaken in Rajasthan and by the Government of India—specifically focusing on the 'Maximum Governance, Minimum Government' approach, technology adoption, and the visions of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Rajasthan," he added.

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According to the official website of the International Association of Schools and Institutes of Administration (IASIA), the 2026 annual conference will be held in Athens, Greece, from October 12 to 16 under the theme “Rethinking Governance for a Changing World”.

Hosted by Greece's National Centre of Public Administration and Local Government (EKDDA), the conference will bring together scholars, practitioners, policymakers and educators to discuss how governance and public administration can respond to emerging challenges.

The conference agenda covers issues including digital transformation, climate pressures, changing public expectations, institutional reform, leadership and professionalisation in public administration. It will also feature plenary sessions, thematic discussions, working groups and a PhD seminar.

The conference aims to explore approaches to building adaptive, resilient and future-ready public systems amid increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges. (ANI)

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