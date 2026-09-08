Rajnath Singh assures Sri Lanka of India’s unwavering support, says "whenever crisis arises, India will stand with Sri Lanka" 

By Sahil Pandey

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday assured Sri Lanka of India’s unwavering support, saying that New Delhi will always stand with Colombo whenever the island nation faces a crisis, while underlining the deep-rooted and civilisational ties between the two countries.

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Addressing a community reception organised for him in Colombo during his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India considers Sri Lanka a “very close friend” and emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relations with neighbouring countries.

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“India considers Sri Lanka a very close friend. India understands this reality very well - that in life, everything can change, but neighbours can never change. Friends can change in life, but neighbours can never change,” Singh said.

He said India’s tradition has been to treat its neighbours like family members and expressed happiness at meeting members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka.

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“I am experiencing a sense of belonging after coming here,” the Defence Minister said, adding that the Indian diaspora has played an important role in strengthening cultural, people-to-people, business and political ties between the two countries.

Singh, who is on his first bilateral visit to Sri Lanka as Defence Minister and the first such visit by an Indian Defence Minister in nearly four decades, said India’s relationship with Sri Lanka is “very old” and that New Delhi has stood by Colombo during difficult times.

“India has stood with Sri Lanka in every difficult time. And today, once again, as the Defence Minister and as a Minister of the Government of India, I want to say that whenever a crisis arises in Sri Lanka, India will stand with the Government of Sri Lanka with its full strength,” he said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted India’s growing global stature, economic growth, digital transformation and defence production, saying the country’s credibility in the international community has increased significantly.

“Whenever India speaks at an international forum, the entire world listens carefully to what India is saying,” Singh said.

He also highlighted India’s defence exports, saying they had increased from around Rs 600 crore about 12 years ago to approximately Rs 39,000 crore today.

Singh further underlined India’s growing digital economy, citing the expansion of broadband connectivity and the record growth of UPI transactions.

On India’s engagement with the Indian diaspora, he said the community remains an important bridge between the two countries.

The Defence Minister’s visit comes as India and Sri Lanka seek to further strengthen their traditionally close bilateral relationship, with defence and maritime cooperation forming a key focus of the three-day visit.

Singh arrived in Colombo on Tuesday and is scheduled to hold discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership during the visit. (ANI)

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