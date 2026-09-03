Rajnath Singh calls for greater India-Belgium defence cooperation amid geopolitical, economic turmoil

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called for greater defence cooperation between India and Belgium, saying the two countries have the potential to further expand their partnership amid a period of "great geopolitical and economic turmoil" globally.

Singh made the remarks during the India-Belgium Defence Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, where he highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries based on mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to a rules-based global order.

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Defence Minister Theo Francken led the Belgian delegation.

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"The world is witnessing a time of great geopolitical and economic turmoil. Most of it is not our doing, but we have to handle the challenges. In such situations, meeting a friend and partner like you provides a useful opportunity to exchange views and perspectives," Singh said.

The Defence Minister underlined that the recently held India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue had provided a framework for taking the bilateral partnership forward, including in the areas of defence and security.

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Singh noted that there was significant potential to further expand defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly by strengthening engagement between their defence industries.

"We welcome greater cooperation with Belgian and Indian defence companies," he said.

Singh also expressed optimism that the discussions during the meeting would provide strategic direction to bilateral defence engagements.

India and Belgium have maintained longstanding ties, with both sides seeking to deepen cooperation across strategic areas.

The latest discussions come amid a rapidly evolving global geopolitical and economic landscape, in the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Singh said the meeting with his Belgian counterpart offered an opportunity to exchange views and perspectives on emerging challenges and chart the future course of bilateral defence cooperation.

The Belgian Defence Minister is in India along with Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who is on an official visit to the country from September 2 to 4.

Prime Minister De Wever is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including defence and security, along with further deepening the India-EU and India-Europe engagement. (ANI)

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