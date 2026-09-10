Rajnath Singh hails India-Japan defence ties as Japanese fighter jets arrive for Exercise Veer Guardian

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for India-Japan defence partnership.

In a post on X, he underlined that the maiden visit of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft to India reflects the growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

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He recalled the "highly productive discussions" with his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi last month, and noted how mutual exchange of visits such as Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthens this synergy.

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A significant milestone for India-Japan defence partnership! The maiden visit of the JASDF fighter aircraft to India reflects our growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Following our highly productive discussions in New Delhi last month,… https://t.co/NVEMKoSBne — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 10, 2026

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday welcomed F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) for the bilateral combat exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026'.

Announcing the launch of the joint air defence drills, the Indian Air Force highlighted the strategic objective of the engagement.

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In a post on X, the media coordination centre of the IAF wrote, "The skies over Jodhpur are set for high-octane aerial action as the #IAF welcomes F-2s of #JASDF for Ex Veer Guardian. Strengthening interoperability, sharpening skills and taking the Indo–Japan defence partnership to greater heights.

"The bilateral Air Exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) will begin at Air Force Station Jodhpur. It will continue till September 22, 2026.

The Indian Air Force will participate with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKl and Rafale. JASDF will participate with its F-2A fighter aircraft, a Ministry of Defence release said.

During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors will undertake advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions. (ANI)

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