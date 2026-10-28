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Home / World / Rajnath Singh holds talks with South Korean counterpart Kang Shin-Chul on sidelines of ADMM-Plus

Rajnath Singh holds talks with South Korean counterpart Kang Shin-Chul on sidelines of ADMM-Plus

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Cebu [Philippines], October 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held talks with South Korean Minister of National Defence Kang Shin-Chul on the sidelines of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, to review bilateral defence cooperation and explore opportunities for co-developing military technologies and strengthening regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, Singh said, “Had a productive meeting with South Korean (ROK) Minister of National Defense Kang Shin-chul on the sidelines of the 13th #ADMMPlus in Cebu, Philippines. We reviewed our expanding bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways to co-develop military technologies and strengthen regional security in the Indo-Pacific.”

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During the meeting, Singh also recalled his previous visit to South Korea and expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to him during the trip.

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“I fondly remember the hospitality and respect I received during my visit to Korea,” he said.

The meeting comes amid efforts by India and South Korea to expand defence ties, including cooperation in military technology and regional security.

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Singh also held a bilateral meeting with Singaporean Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday evening. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on defence cooperation and regional security.

On Wednesday, Singh held six bilateral meetings with counterparts from participating countries, including the United States, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore.

On Thursday, the Defence Minister is scheduled to represent India at the ADMM-Plus and address the forum on shared regional and international security concerns.

Earlier, while addressing members of the Indian community in Cebu, Singh highlighted India's growing global standing and defence preparedness, stating that the country does not provoke others but responds firmly when provoked.

“You must have heard the name of Operation Sindoor. India is no longer weak. We do not provoke anyone, but if someone provokes us, we do not spare them. This message is now loud and clear. Our defense preparedness has grown,” Singh said.

He also highlighted India's economic progress and defence cooperation with the Philippines, including Manila's acquisition of the BrahMos missile system from India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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