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Home / World / Rajnath Singh invites German firms to co-develop defence tech with India, calls for trusted partnerships

Rajnath Singh invites German firms to co-develop defence tech with India, calls for trusted partnerships

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ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], April 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday invited German industry leaders to co-develop and co-produce advanced defence technologies with India, stressing that partnerships based on reliability and shared interests are crucial amid rising global uncertainties.

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Addressing Indian and German defence industry leaders at the Defence Investor Summit in Munich during his visit to Germany, Singh highlighted the shifting geopolitical landscape, supply chain disruptions, and rapid technological changes as key reasons for deeper collaboration.

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"Partnerships based on reliability & shared interests are indispensable amid increasing global uncertainties," he said, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence.

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The Defence Minister emphasised that countries and industries are re-evaluating dependencies and seeking trusted partners to ensure resilience and continuity. He underlined that India offers an expanding market, a young and skilled workforce, and a rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem.

"India offers an expanding market, skilled workforce & evolving industrial ecosystem with stability, predictability & commitment to the rule of law; it's not a short-term opportunity, but a long-term strategic proposition," he said.

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Singh also pointed to opportunities under initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, stating that Indian companies are keen to collaborate with German firms in areas including advanced radar systems, AI-enabled unmanned aerial systems, sensor technologies, and underwater systems.

Highlighting India's long-term vision, he said the country aims to become a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and policy direction.

On self-reliance in defence, Singh clarified that the approach is not inward-looking but collaborative in nature.

"India's self-reliance pursuit is not inward-looking; we see it as the ability to design, develop & produce with trusted partners," he said, adding that India is transitioning from being a buyer of defence equipment to a partner in design and production.

He stressed that a robust defence industrial ecosystem would not only strengthen national security but also drive economic resilience and global competitiveness.

The Defence Minister also highlighted reforms undertaken over the past decade to improve ease of doing business, including liberalised norms, stronger regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure investments aimed at attracting global investors.

During his visit, Singh also travelled to Kiel to visit a submarine manufacturing facility, underscoring growing maritime cooperation between India and Germany.

Earlier, he held bilateral talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin, where both sides discussed ways to deepen strategic defence ties. Agreements, including a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an arrangement on UN peacekeeping training, were also finalised.

Singh expressed confidence that India-Germany ties will continue to grow, stating that the next phase of the partnership can be driven by innovation, capability, and strategic cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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