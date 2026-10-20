DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Tajikistan's Dushanbe

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Tajikistan's Dushanbe

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:34 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Bukhoro Street in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Singh is representing India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, where leaders and representatives of member countries have gathered for discussions under the regional grouping.

Advertisement

Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe today, the Defence Minister also announced that India will host the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisation Dialogue Forum by the end of this year, inviting all member countries to participate in the initiative aimed at strengthening cultural ties and mutual understanding.

Advertisement

Singh highlighted India's longstanding friendship with Tajikistan and its close ties with Central Asian countries. "At the end of this year, India will host the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum. We invite all SCO countries to participate in it," Singh said.

The Defence Minister also referred to the 25-year journey of the SCO, noting that leaders had reviewed the organisation's achievements and discussed its future during the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

Advertisement

“India gives great importance to our long-standing friendship with Tajikistan and our bond with Central Asian countries. During the SCO Summit in Bishkek, our leaders had outlined the 25 years of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. That occasion was about reviewing our shared journey as well as deliberating on the path to the future,” he said.

On the sidelines of the SCO gathering, Singh met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for concrete steps to strengthen security, connectivity and opportunities across the SCO region, adding that the message remained particularly relevant for the Council of Heads of Government.

During his address, Singh also stressed the need for a collective and uncompromising approach to combating terrorism, describing it as one of the most serious threats to peace and development.

“Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve,” he said.

Emphasising that there should be no double standards in tackling terrorism, Singh called for the dismantling of the entire ecosystem supporting the menace.

“There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled,” he added.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts