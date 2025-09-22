DT
PT
Rajnath Singh signs MoU with Morocco to improve defence collaboration

ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Rabat [Morocco], September 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of defence with Morocco.

In his bilateral meeting with Morocco's Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi, the two discussed ways to deepen collaboration in key areas of defence sector.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Morocco's Defence Minister Mr. Abdeltif Loudiyi signed an MoU on cooperation in field of defence during the bilateral meeting today in Rabat."

"Had a very productive meeting with Morocco's Defence Minister Mr. Abdeltif Loudiyi and we signed an MoU on cooperation in field of defence. India's ties with Morocco are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to deepen collaboration in key areas, including Counter-terrorism efforts, Maritime security, Cyber defence and capacity building."

The MoU provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building. Both leaders decided to intensify defence industry collaboration and agreed on a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and expert exchanges. The discussions between the two Ministers reflected the shared resolve to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.

Singh on Monday paid homage to late Kings Mohammed V and Hassan II at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister's Office said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh paid homage to the revered Monarchs HM Late King Mohammed V and HM Late King Hassan II of the Kingdom of Monarch at the Royal Mausoleum in Rabat."

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country.

Singh landed at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also turned out in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to the minister. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

