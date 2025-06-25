Rajnath Singh to depart for China today, call for joint efforts to eliminate terrorism at SCO meeting

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today depart for China's Qingdao to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting set to be held from June 25-26. Singh said he is looking forward to presenting India's vision for global peace and security and calling for joint and continuous efforts to eliminate terrorism.

In a statement shared on X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Today, 25th June, I shall be leaving for Qingdao, China, to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting. I will have the opportunity to interact with various Defence Ministers on a wide range of issues. Looking forward to present India's vision for global peace and security and also, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism."

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss various issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation among the Ministries of Defence of SCO member states.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace & security, call for joint & consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism & extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the meeting."

The Ministry of Defence noted that India attaches special importance to the SCO in promoting multilateralism, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region. It further said, "SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states."

SCO is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. India became its full member in 2017 and assumed the rotating Chairmanship in 2023. The SCO members include Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus, besides India. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move'. (ANI)

