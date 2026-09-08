Rajnath Singh’s Sri Lanka visit strengthens Delhi-Colombo defence ties: Senthil Thondaman

By Sahil Pandey

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 (ANI): Former Governor of the Eastern Province and Ceylon Workers’ Congress leader Senthil Thondaman on Tuesday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka would further strengthen the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries, describing it as a significant gesture towards deepening bilateral ties.

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Speaking to ANI, Thondaman said India and Sri Lanka have consistently cooperated in the defence sector irrespective of changes in government, and asserted that Singh’s visit would give further momentum to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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“Actually, Sri Lanka and India play a key role in partnership in defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit makes the relationship between Sri Lanka and India in the defence sector stronger,” Thondaman said.

He said Sri Lanka has “always worked hand in hand” with India in the defence sector and highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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“Despite whatever government has been in power, Sri Lanka has always worked hand in hand with India in the defence sector. They have also been a strategic partner with India in the defence corridor. His visit to Sri Lanka strengthens the ties between Sri Lanka and India, especially in the defence sector,” he said.

On the broader India-Sri Lanka relationship, Thondaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been warmly received by the Sri Lankan people, describing Singh’s visit as a positive gesture at a significant time.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a big brother to Sri Lanka. The people of Sri Lanka welcome him like welcoming a big brother, and a minister from his Cabinet visiting Sri Lanka is really a good gesture at this moment,” he said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Sri Lanka of India’s unwavering support, saying that New Delhi will always stand with Colombo whenever the island nation faces a crisis, while underlining the deep-rooted and civilisational ties between the two countries.

Addressing a community reception organised for him in Colombo during his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India considers Sri Lanka a “very close friend” and emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relations with neighbouring countries.

“India considers Sri Lanka a very close friend. India understands this reality very well - that in life, everything can change, but neighbours can never change. Friends can change in life, but neighbours can never change,” Singh said.

He said India’s tradition has been to treat its neighbours like family members and expressed happiness at meeting members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka.

“I am experiencing a sense of belonging after coming here,” the Defence Minister said, adding that the Indian diaspora has played an important role in strengthening cultural, people-to-people, business and political ties between the two countries.

Singh, who is on his first bilateral visit to Sri Lanka as Defence Minister and the first such visit by an Indian Defence Minister in nearly four decades, said India’s relationship with Sri Lanka is “very old” and that New Delhi has stood by Colombo during difficult times.

The Defence Minister’s visit comes as India and Sri Lanka seek to further strengthen their traditionally close bilateral relationship, with defence and maritime cooperation forming a key focus of the three-day visit from September 8 to 10. (ANI)

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