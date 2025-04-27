RAK hosts 'Visual Rhythms of Art and Photography' exhibition

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, inaugurated the "Visual Rhythms of Art and Photography" exhibition, held at the Design Gallery in the Al Raffa area of Ras Al Khaimah, in celebration of World Art Day and in line with the "Year of Community."

The two-week exhibition features 20 artists from 13 countries, showcasing 40 artworks and photographs that reflect their visions and the aesthetics of Emirati and global nature.

Al Shamsi praised the diverse aesthetic visions of the works participating in the exhibition, which reflected a harmonious diversity of visual visions from the different schools of thought of the participating artists from the UAE and friendly countries.

Design Gallery said the exhibition will continue for two weeks as part of a cultural initiative aimed at discovering more local and resident talent, with multiple artistic activities, such as sand painting by a Guinness World Record-certified artist. (ANI/WAM)

