RAK Ruler pardons 854 prisoners ahead of 54th Eid Al Etihad

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 854 inmates from the Ras Al Khaimah correctional and punitive institution who were serving various sentences and had been convicted in different cases.

The pardon comes in celebration of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

This directive reflects HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr's commitment to easing the burdens on the families of the inmates and giving those released an opportunity to turn the page on the past.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, instructed that the necessary procedures be taken to implement the Ruler's order for the release of those included in the pardon, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, as quickly as possible. (ANI/WAM)

