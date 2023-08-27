Ramaswamy hints at joining Trump as running mate in presidential race

PTI

Washington, August 26

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American 2024 US presidential aspirant, has hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with former president Donald Trump as his running mate if he does not win the Republican nomination, according to a media report.

The remarks by Ramaswamy came days after the 38-year-old multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician said he was “not interested” in any job other than president.

Gaining popularity Vivek Ramaswamy popularity rating and online fundraising have surged after his impressive performance at the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday

According to Fox News, he was the most Google-searched Republican candidate

Ramaswamy said he believed he could only “reunite this country” as president, but did not rule out running with 77-year-old Trump as vice president if the former president and frontrunner wins the nomination for a third time.

Asked on Britain's GB News whether he would be “happy to be (Trump's) VP”, Ramaswamy replied: “See, this isn't about me. If this were about me, sure. That's a fine position for someone to have at my age.

“This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I'm doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement.” He added that he had “fresh legs” and was “almost half [Trump's] age”, but would ask him to serve as “my most valued adviser” in the White House.

Rumours of a joint ticket between the two men in the 2024 race were fanned by the Trump campaign's praise for Ramaswamy after the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, in which he emerged as a breakout star.

