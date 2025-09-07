DT
Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike

Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed full operations on Sunday after being struck by a Houthi drone.

The Israel Airports Authority said Ramon's reopening followed a comprehensive situational assessment. Incoming and outgoing flights are expected to begin shortly, and airlines have been notified.

A Houthi drone launched from Yemen struck a passenger hall, injuring two people. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

