Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed full operations on Sunday after being struck by a Houthi drone.
The Israel Airports Authority said Ramon's reopening followed a comprehensive situational assessment. Incoming and outgoing flights are expected to begin shortly, and airlines have been notified.
A Houthi drone launched from Yemen struck a passenger hall, injuring two people. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
