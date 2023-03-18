Ramsahay Yadav elected Nepal's Vice-President

PTI

Kathmandu, March 17

Ramsahay Yadav, a leader from the Madhes region, was elected the third Vice-President of Nepal, as voting for the top post concluded on Friday.

Yadav, a candidate who had the backing of Nepal’s eight-party ruling alliance, defeated Ashta Laxmi Shakya of the CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party.

Yadav (52), from the Janata Samajbadi Party, secured 30,328 votes from 184 federal and 329 provincial lawmakers.

Besides his own party, Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist voted for him.