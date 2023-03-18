Ramsahay Yadav elected Nepal's Vice-President

Kathmandu, March 17
Ramsahay Yadav, a leader from the Madhes region, was elected the third Vice-President of Nepal, as voting for the top post concluded on Friday.
Yadav, a candidate who had the backing of Nepal’s eight-party ruling alliance, defeated Ashta Laxmi Shakya of the CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party.
Yadav (52), from the Janata Samajbadi Party, secured 30,328 votes from 184 federal and 329 provincial lawmakers.
Besides his own party, Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist voted for him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...
Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama
The exchange of firing is on
India never halted trade relations with Pakistan: Indian diplomat
Suresh Kumar, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...