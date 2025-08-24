New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Senior Sri Lankan journalist S Venkat Narayan has described the arrest of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe as "ridiculous" and said that it will not affect relations between India and Sri Lanka.

He also suggested that if needed, India could extend medical help to the 76-year-old leader.

Speaking to ANI, Narayan underlined Wickremesinghe's role in securing crucial support for Sri Lanka during its financial crisis and his close ties with India.

"I would say this [arrest] is ridiculous. Because of his excellent relationships with India, India gave them aid worth over USD 4 billion. India has a formidable reputation because he has been the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka six times. He knows practically everybody who is somebody on the planet. So it is because of his personal influence. You know the World Bank, IMF, Japan, France and all those aid givers, you know have been considerate and they gave some breathing space for Sri Lanka," he said.

Narayan stressed that Wickremesinghe had repeatedly said before being taken into custody that he did not engage in corruption and that all his actions were for the benefit of Sri Lanka.

"I think this is highly ridiculous because as he said before he was taken in, he said, hello, I never did anything for myself. I only worked for Sri Lanka. And you know the fact that they are arresting me shows what kind of administration Anura is heading at the moment," he added, referring to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

When asked if the arrest could strain India-Sri Lanka ties, Narayan dismissed the possibility.

"No, I don't really think so," he said.

He further emphasised that the matter was an internal issue for Sri Lanka and not one in which India should intervene. However, he added that New Delhi could extend medical assistance if needed.

"No, I don't think India should intervene if there should be anything at all. They should offer to fly, run in Vikratsinga to Apollo Hospital in Chennai or bring him to Delhi and offer him the best possible treatment because he is 76 and has high blood pressure. Sugar level is very high. He needs urgent, excellent medical treatment. I do hope that if necessary India will offer to shift him to India and offer him a good treatment," Narayan said. (ANI)

