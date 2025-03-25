DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Rare Gaza Protest: Hundreds in Beit Lahiya chant against Hamas, War

Rare Gaza Protest: Hundreds in Beit Lahiya chant against Hamas, War

Videos circulating on Telegram show hundreds of Palestinians in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya in an unprecedented demonstration against Hamas and war on Tuesday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): Videos circulating on Telegram show hundreds of Palestinians in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya in an unprecedented demonstration against Hamas and war on Tuesday.

In one video, they are seen chanting, "The people don't war, the people don't want Hamas, and the people don't want Al Jazeera."

Gaza activist Hamza al-Masry, who shared the videos with his 844,000 Telegram followers wrote, "From the city of Beit Lahiya, where the occupation forces evacuated the city yesterday, its people are coming out demanding an end to the war and saying, 'Enough.'"

Advertisement

In another Telegram post, al-Masry wrote, "It is time for our people in all the governorates of the Gaza Strip to come out like them and to be united and united in one message. The people of Gaza want to stop the torrent of bloodshed of our people, and enough is enough."

Arabic analysts on Telegram taking note of the videos said that Fatah supporters in Gaza are using their social media platforms to call residents of the Strip to protest.

Advertisement

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper