Rare tornado in US claims 2 lives

Gaylord (US), May 21

A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, the state police said on Saturday. The person was in his 70s and lived in a mobile home park. The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 persons roughly 370 km northwest of Detroit, around 3.45 pm on Friday. Over 40 persons were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park was among the first sites hit by the tornado. Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Otsego County.

“Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms,” said Jim Keysor, Gaylord-based meteorologist. “Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said. — AP