Rare tornado in US claims 2 lives

Gaylord (US), May 21
A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, the state police said on Saturday. The person was in his 70s and lived in a mobile home park. The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 persons roughly 370 km northwest of Detroit, around 3.45 pm on Friday. Over 40 persons were injured.
The Nottingham mobile home park was among the first sites hit by the tornado. Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Otsego County.
“Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms,” said Jim Keysor, Gaylord-based meteorologist. “Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7
Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Anthony Albanese elected Australia’s leader in complex poll result
It remains unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a maj...
Quad discussing Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Foreign Secretary Kwatra
Plays down reports that Quad is planning to expand to includ...