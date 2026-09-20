Rasuwa floods: Death toll rises to 1,451 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 20 (ANI): The death toll in the Rasuwa floods has risen to 1,451, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said on Sunday, as search, rescue and relief operations continued in the affected areas.

Providing an update on the operations as of 7 PM on Sunday, the NDRRMA said a total of 13,784 people have been rescued, while 5,786 people remain missing, including 636 foreign nationals.

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According to the disaster management authority, 33 Nepalese Army helicopters conducted flights to the affected areas as part of the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

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It further said 15 people are currently undergoing treatment at five different hospitals, while medical treatment has been provided to 10,163 people by various security forces.

On rehabilitation efforts, the NDRRMA said an alternative housing and livelihood grant has been put in place for families unwilling to stay in holding centres.

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"Families unwilling to stay in holding centres will be provided a monthly allowance for accommodation and livelihood until alternative housing is arranged, for a maximum period of six months, at a rate of NPR 15,000 per family (for up to four members), plus an additional NPR 2,000 per member for any members exceeding that number," the NDRRMA said.

It added that the process for receiving the grant has been established and sent to the concerned local governments for implementation.

The measures come as authorities continue search, rescue, medical assistance and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Rasuwa Flood: Search, Rescue and Relief Update (Date- 20 September 2026, 7:00 PM) pic.twitter.com/Rk08BSe847 — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) September 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Nepalese Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and the people of India for the “extraordinarily generous support” extended to Nepal’s rescue and relief efforts following the devastating flash floods, as Kathmandu looks to mobilise international assistance for a massive reconstruction programme.

Meanwhile, as India continues to advance its assistance towards Nepal following the catastrophic floods on August 26, India delivered 11 tonnes of relief goods to Nepali officials on Saturday as the ninth aircraft carrying supplies landed in the Himalayan nation from India.

“India’s support to Nepal's recovery efforts continues: The 9th Indian Air Force (IAF) flight with 11 tonnes of material, including tents, medicines, sleeping bags and forensic supplies, arrived in Kathmandu and were handed over to the Government of Nepal,” the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, stated on X.

India fast-tracked the dispatch of relief inventory, equipment and specialist personnel to Nepal, utilising nine dedicated aircraft beginning August 26 in response to the catastrophic flash floods. (ANI)

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