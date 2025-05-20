"Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Rafale as symbol of close collaborations": Shashi Tharoor on interaction with French delegation

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Following an interaction with a French delegation, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, highlighted the Rafale fighter jets as a symbol of the deepening Indo-French strategic partnership.

Advertisement

Tharoor further stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Rafale as a symbol of close collaborations between India and France.

While speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "We had a very strong and positive discussion on the strength of the Indo-French bilateral relationship, political, economic, strategic, military, all of that, and we also talked positively about the horizon for the future. In addition to that, the French visitors expressed strong support for India's position in the wake of the recent terrorist attack and our actions that followed. That support was very much appreciated by our committee."

Advertisement

He added, "In addition, I was able to introduce them to my colleague, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who will be leading a delegation from India. It was a good meeting for all these purposes. Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Rafale as a symbol of our close collaborations...There was no detailed discussion of the military actions."

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday vowed to convey India's concerns effectively in front of the international community after being named as a member of the delegation visiting key partner countries to project India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Each delegation will include members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats.

The MPs, who will lead the delegations, are Shashi Tharoor (INC), Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP) and Srikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

India had carried out Operation Sindoor early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and launched precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India responded effectively to Pakistan's subsequent aggression and pounded its airports.

The countries have reached an understanding for stopping military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)